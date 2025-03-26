ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Police Issue 2nd Notice For Appearance To Comedian Kamra Over Anti-Shinde Remarks

Mumbai: Police on Wednesday issued a second notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in connection with a case filed in Mumbai for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said.

According to the official, in the notice, the 36-year-old comic has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case filed at the Khar police station in suburban Mumbai on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.

It was not clear when Kamra's appearance had been sought as the official did not provide further details. Police issued the first notice to Kamra on Tuesday and sought his presence, citing the start of the probe into the defamation case against him.

After the first notice, sources said the comic had sought one week's time to appear before police. The comedian has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra by making caustic remarks against Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, in his show recorded at a studio in Mumbai a few days ago.

Kamra, without taking Shinde's name, targeted the Deputy CM over his political career, including the 2022 rebellion against then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray which brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.