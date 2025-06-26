Mumbai Police Arrests Grandson, 2 Others For Dumping Skin Cancer Patient On Garbage Heap

Mumbai: Mumbai Police unearthed the truth behind dumping of an elderly woman suffering from skin cancer on a garbage heap near the forest close to Aarey Colony in Mumbai's Goregaon. They arrested three persons including her grandson Sagar Shewale, brother-in-law Babasaheb Gaikwad and an auto rickshaw driver Sanjay Kadreshim in connection to the crime.

The 70-year-old woman has been identified as Yashoda Gaikwad and is currently undergoing treatment at Cooper Hospital.

The Police stated that they become suspicious over the grandson's claim that his grandmother had left the house without telling anyone. "The suspicion was based on the fact that the woman in that condition could not have reached the Aarey forest from Malad alone," said an official.

The lies of the grandson were exposed by the footage of the closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali that showed the accused lifting his grandmother in a sheet with the help of two others and leaving the premises on the day of the incident. The truth came out when he was confronted with the footage.

“The woman’s health was deteriorating day by day due to skin cancer and it was difficult to attend to her 24 hours a day. The situation was hopeless with there being no chance of survival from the treatment available. Therefore, the grandson resorted to this act,” said Inspector Rajendra Patil of Aarey Colony Police Station. The woman also has mental health issues.

The Police went through the footage of more than 50 CCTV cameras to discover the truth. A case of negligence and endangering the life of the victim has been registered against the three accused.

Sagar and his wife work in Andheri. Sagar works as an office boy while his wife does housework. They have an 11-year-old son. The family lives with their grandmother in a small room in Hanumannagar in Kurar village area of Malad. Since the couple didn’t earn enough, the situation at home was desperate.

On Saturday, Sagar took his grandmother to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali along with Babasaheb Gaikwad in a bid to get her admitted there. However, the hospital authorities refused to admit her. In an alleged fit of depression Sagar dumped her at a deserted place in Aarey and ran away from there. Later, he cooked up the story of the grandmother having left the house without informing.

On July 22 the Police got a call about a woman traced near a garbage pile and went to the spot on Dinkar Rao Desai Marg to take the woman to the nearby trauma centre. Since she had sustained injuries on her face and hands, she was shifted to the Cooper Hospital in the city.

Inspector Patil said, "The old woman was unable to tell much except that her relatives did not want her and that's why they dumped her."

She gave a couple of addresses which proved to be false and it was only from some disjointed references given by her that the Police could trace her address.

When her story went viral on social media people came forward to offer their help and support.