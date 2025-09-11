ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Siblings Arrested In Mumbai Navy Rifle Theft Case

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested two brothers from Telangana for stealing an INSAS rifle, three magazines, and 40 live cartridges from the highly secured Navy Nagar area in Colaba, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Rakesh Dubbulla and his brother Umesh Dubbulla, were caught in Yelgapalli village in Telangana's Naxal-affected Asifabad district. Both were brought to Mumbai late Tuesday evening and produced before a magistrate's residence, where they were remanded in police custody till September 15, police said.

According to police, Rakesh, who earlier worked at the Kochi Naval Base and briefly in Mumbai, used his knowledge of the area to execute the theft. Police said that on September 6, dressed in a sailor's uniform, he entered the restricted AP Towers areas of Navy Nagar around 7.30 pm. Claiming there was a high alert and that he had orders to relieve the guard on duty, Rakesh took charge of the post. He then collected the rifle, three magazines, and 40 cartridges from the soldier and sent him away. As planned, his brother Umesh was waiting outside the wall. Rakesh threw the bag of weapons over, and the duo fled.