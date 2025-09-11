ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Siblings Arrested In Mumbai Navy Rifle Theft Case

Mumbai police arrested two brothers from Telangana for stealing an INSAS rifle, magazines, and cartridges from Navy Nagar.

Telangana brothers arrested for Navy Rifle Theft (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 11, 2025 at 10:56 AM IST

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested two brothers from Telangana for stealing an INSAS rifle, three magazines, and 40 live cartridges from the highly secured Navy Nagar area in Colaba, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Rakesh Dubbulla and his brother Umesh Dubbulla, were caught in Yelgapalli village in Telangana's Naxal-affected Asifabad district. Both were brought to Mumbai late Tuesday evening and produced before a magistrate's residence, where they were remanded in police custody till September 15, police said.

According to police, Rakesh, who earlier worked at the Kochi Naval Base and briefly in Mumbai, used his knowledge of the area to execute the theft. Police said that on September 6, dressed in a sailor's uniform, he entered the restricted AP Towers areas of Navy Nagar around 7.30 pm. Claiming there was a high alert and that he had orders to relieve the guard on duty, Rakesh took charge of the post. He then collected the rifle, three magazines, and 40 cartridges from the soldier and sent him away. As planned, his brother Umesh was waiting outside the wall. Rakesh threw the bag of weapons over, and the duo fled.

Police said that the theft came to light when the relieved soldier returned to the post. A case was registered at the Cuffe Parade police station, and given the sensitivity of the case, multiple agencies, including the Mumbai Crime Branch, Anti-Terrorism Squad, Naval Police, and National Security Agents, launched a joint search. The Crime Branch formed nine teams, eventually tracing the brothers to Telangana.

Police investigations revealed that after the theft, the duo travelled from Mumbai to Pune, then Hyderabad, before returning to their village. The stolen rifle and cartridges have been recovered. Officials told the court that police custody was essential to probe the motive behind the theft. Both accused, who run a ration shop in their village, face charges under the theft provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

