ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Police Arrest Torres CEO In Multi-Crore Investment Fraud Case

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police, which is investigating the multi-crore Torres investment fraud, has arrested the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tausif Riyaz from Lonavala, officials said.

Riyaz, also known as John Carter, had been absconding since a financial fraud case was registered at the Shivaji Park Police Station. A Look Out Circular had been issued for him, an official stated.

Acting on specific information, a team from the EOW arrested Riyaz in Lonavala on Monday afternoon. He was later produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody until February 3, the official added. Meanwhile, a search is underway to locate other absconding suspects.

The jewellery company is accused of defrauding investors of crores of rupees through a combination of Ponzi and multi-level marketing (MLM) schemes. The alleged fraud came to light when hundreds of investors gathered at the brand’s store in Dadar, prompting the police investigation, the official said.