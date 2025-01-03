Mumbai Photographer's Wildlife Shot Earns International Recognition For India's Keoladeo Park

Bharatpur: A rare and striking wildlife photograph taken by Mumbai-based photographer Heera Punjabi has put India's Keoladeo National Park on the global map. The photograph, which captures a dramatic moment between a Parakeet and a Monitor Lizard, has not only showcased the beauty of nature but also emphasised the importance of wildlife conservation.

It has garnered international recognition across 11 countries, bringing fresh attention to the biodiversity of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Heera Punjabi speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

In January 2024, Heera Punjabi captured this iconic shot, which depicts the Parakeet attacking the Monitor Lizard as it moves towards the Parakeet's nest. The brief but intense moment lasted approximately 45 minutes, highlighting nature's raw struggle and the delicate balance between species.

"This photograph reflects nature's depth, a moment of struggle and co-existence," Heera shared. "The scene was so powerful that it has found a place on prestigious platforms worldwide, including BBC Wildlife," he added.

This powerful image has been published in renowned media across 11 countries, like India, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Romania, Portugal, California, Russia, Washington, and London. The exposure has brought global recognition to Keoladeo National Park, a haven for diverse wildlife and a key destination for nature enthusiasts.

award-winning photo of a Parakeet and Monitor Lizard by Mumbai-based photographer Heera Punjabi (ETV Bharat)

Heera's connection to Keoladeo dates back over three decades. The park has been a constant source of inspiration and discovery for him. "Every year, I find something new to experience in Keoladeo National Park. It is a paradise for wildlife photographers," Heera said. His bond with the park runs deep, having won his first international gold medal in 1999 for a photograph taken there.

With over 50 countries showcasing his photographs, Heera's work is highly regarded internationally. At 60, he spends over 200 days a year in the forest, drawing inspiration from its untouched beauty. "The forest is my inspiration to live," Heera remarked. "Every moment spent there makes me feel alive, he added.

The global success of this image has the potential to open new doors for tourism and research in Keoladeo Natioanal Park, further cementing India's role in wildlife conservation.