Mumbai: 3 killed, Several Injured In Multi-Storey Building Fire in Lokhandwala

Mumbai: Three persons were killed and several injured after a fire broke out in a 14-storey residential building at the upscale Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, officials said. The blaze erupted at around 8 am on the 10th floor of Riya Palace building, located on 4th Cross Road at the Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri area, a civic official said.



Three persons were injured and taken to the Cooper Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, a civic official said. The deceased have been identified as Chandraprakash Soni (74), Kanta Soni (74) and Pelubeta (42), as per civic officials. The blaze was doused at around 9 am, a fire brigade official said.

Eyewitnesses said the flat in the 14-storeyed building, Riya Palace at CR No.4 in Lokhandwala, was in flames with dark clouds of smoke emanating from there. However, the conflagration was confined to the flat itself, though many panicked neighbours from the same floor and upper floors ran off their homes to wait in the society garden.

The BMC said that several fire-tenders and water tankers, plus an ambulance and concerned rescue staff were at the site, fighting the blaze, and succeeded in extinguishing it within an hour. Three persons in a badly injured state were rushed to the BMC's Cooper Hospital at Juhu where they were declared dead on admission by the hospital authorities.

The bodies of the trio have been sent for autopsy while the exact causes of the fire, tentatively suspected to be owing to a short-circuit, are being investigated, said an official at the spot.

A resident said that the people living in the flat appeared to have been charred to death as the senior couple and the third male may not have had time to escape from the flames and the smoke. The Andheri-Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Citizens Association said that the MFB comes from Irla and owing to narrow roads in the Lokhandwala Complex precious time or the golden hour is lost to save lives, and called for the need to widen the roads given the spate of redevelopment activities across the city.