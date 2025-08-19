Mumbai Monorail Train Stuck Between Two Stations Due To Power Failure; Fadnavis Orders Probe

Mumbai: A Monorail train came to a halt between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations in Mumbai amid downpour on Tuesday evening with the fire brigade and other agencies carrying out a rescue operation using cranes, officials said. The train, which runs on an elevated track, was stuck for at least one hour, they said.

The train suffered "a minor power supply issue", Mumbai Monorail said in a release. Three snorkel vehicles of the Mumbai fire brigade have been deployed at the spot and the passengers will be rescued by cutting the window glass, officials said.

Efforts are underway to rescue the people who have been stuck inside the Monorail. At least 106 passengers were rescued and sent to the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Hospital in Sion.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that the safety of passengers was crucial. He also said that an inquiry has been launched into the mishap.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said, "Due to some technical reason, a monorail is stuck between Chembur and Bhakti Park. MMRDA, the fire brigade, and the municipal corporation, all agencies have reached the spot. The highest priority is being given to the safety of all passengers. Therefore, no one should worry or panic. All passengers will be safely evacuated. I request everyone to remain patient. I am in contact with the MMRDA Commissioner, the Municipal Commissioner, the police, and all relevant agencies. An inquiry will also be conducted into why this incident occurred."

Heavy rains have been lashing Mumbai since Monday. Over 300 mm of rain was recorded in the last 24 hours. The Mumbai Monorail connects Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk in south Mumbai to suburban Chembur.