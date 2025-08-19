ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Monorail Train Stuck Between Two Stations Due To Power Failure; Fadnavis Orders Probe

The train was struck for at least one hour and it suffered a minor power supply issue.

Mumbai Monorail Train Stuck Between Two Stations Due To Power Failure
Mumbai Monorail got stuck between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 19, 2025 at 8:10 PM IST

Updated : August 19, 2025 at 8:53 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: A Monorail train came to a halt between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations in Mumbai amid downpour on Tuesday evening with the fire brigade and other agencies carrying out a rescue operation using cranes, officials said. The train, which runs on an elevated track, was stuck for at least one hour, they said.

The train suffered "a minor power supply issue", Mumbai Monorail said in a release. Three snorkel vehicles of the Mumbai fire brigade have been deployed at the spot and the passengers will be rescued by cutting the window glass, officials said.

Efforts are underway to rescue the people who have been stuck inside the Monorail. At least 106 passengers were rescued and sent to the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Hospital in Sion.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that the safety of passengers was crucial. He also said that an inquiry has been launched into the mishap.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said, "Due to some technical reason, a monorail is stuck between Chembur and Bhakti Park. MMRDA, the fire brigade, and the municipal corporation, all agencies have reached the spot. The highest priority is being given to the safety of all passengers. Therefore, no one should worry or panic. All passengers will be safely evacuated. I request everyone to remain patient. I am in contact with the MMRDA Commissioner, the Municipal Commissioner, the police, and all relevant agencies. An inquiry will also be conducted into why this incident occurred."

Heavy rains have been lashing Mumbai since Monday. Over 300 mm of rain was recorded in the last 24 hours. The Mumbai Monorail connects Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk in south Mumbai to suburban Chembur.

Mumbai: A Monorail train came to a halt between Mysore Colony and Bhakti Park stations in Mumbai amid downpour on Tuesday evening with the fire brigade and other agencies carrying out a rescue operation using cranes, officials said. The train, which runs on an elevated track, was stuck for at least one hour, they said.

The train suffered "a minor power supply issue", Mumbai Monorail said in a release. Three snorkel vehicles of the Mumbai fire brigade have been deployed at the spot and the passengers will be rescued by cutting the window glass, officials said.

Efforts are underway to rescue the people who have been stuck inside the Monorail. At least 106 passengers were rescued and sent to the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Hospital in Sion.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that the safety of passengers was crucial. He also said that an inquiry has been launched into the mishap.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said, "Due to some technical reason, a monorail is stuck between Chembur and Bhakti Park. MMRDA, the fire brigade, and the municipal corporation, all agencies have reached the spot. The highest priority is being given to the safety of all passengers. Therefore, no one should worry or panic. All passengers will be safely evacuated. I request everyone to remain patient. I am in contact with the MMRDA Commissioner, the Municipal Commissioner, the police, and all relevant agencies. An inquiry will also be conducted into why this incident occurred."

Heavy rains have been lashing Mumbai since Monday. Over 300 mm of rain was recorded in the last 24 hours. The Mumbai Monorail connects Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk in south Mumbai to suburban Chembur.

Last Updated : August 19, 2025 at 8:53 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUMBAI MONORAILMYSORE COLONYBHAKTI PARK STATIONSMUMBAI RAINSMUMBAI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.