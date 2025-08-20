Mumbai Monorail Services Resume After Night-Long Disruption

Mumbai: Mumbai Monorail services restarted on Wednesday after a train broke down between Bhakti Park and Chembur stations near Mysore Colony on Tuesday evening, leaving around 582 passengers stranded. The breakdown, caused by a power supply failure due to overcrowding, halted the train around 6.30 PM.

A massive rescue operation was carried out by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire department personnel, and police, that lasted over three-and-a-half hours. Firefighters used snorkel vehicles to rescue passengers, while BEST buses were deployed to transport them to nearby railway stations.

All 582 passengers were safely rescued. Twenty-three were treated after suffocation on-site by ambulance staff, while two were taken to Sion Hospital and later discharged after OPD treatment. Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar said, "Some people had problems of suffocation and breathing issues, but all are safe. Once they were taken out, everything was normal. Everyone has been rescued safely."

Additional CP (East Region) Mahesh Patil said, "Police, fire brigade, and BMC staff immediately started the rescue operation. All passengers have been rescued safely. Approximately 585 people have been rescued safely. The operation has been successfully completed, with no injuries or casualties reported."