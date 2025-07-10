ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai MLA Hostel Caterer's Licence Suspended After 'Stale' Food Claim By Legislator

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of a caterer that operates the canteen at the MLA hostel in Mumbai, where a staffer was assaulted by a Shiv Sena legislator for allegedly serving stale food.

The FDA, in its suspension order on Wednesday evening, stated the contractor (Ajanta Caterers) had violated provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

The violations were found during an inspection conducted at the Akashwani MLA hostel earlier on Wednesday, said the regulator.

The FDA's order directed Ajanta Caterers to cease food service operations at the hostel premises starting Thursday.

The action comes after ruling Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slapped and punched an employee at the MLAs' hostel canteen for serving "stale food".

The MLA from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led party said he had repeatedly raised concerns about the quality of food served in the canteen but no corrective action was taken.