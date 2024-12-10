ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Bus Crash: Shocking Visuals Show Overspeeding Bus Ploughing Through Pedestrians

CCTV footage has emerged of the tragic bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla on Monday night that claimed the lives of six people.

Mumbai Bus Crash: Shocking Visuals Show Overspeeding Bus Ploughing Through Pedestrians
People gather near the wreckage of vehicles after a BEST bus rammed into pedestrians as well as vehicles on a road at Kurla, in Mumbai, Monday (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Mumbai: CCTV footage has emerged of the tragic bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla on Monday night that claimed the lives of six people. The video shows a speeding bus crashing into pedestrians and vehicles.

An eyewitness to the accident said that the bus swerved throughout 200 metres before hitting several vehicles and pedestrians, killing six and leaving more than 40 others injured. It is suspected the accident took place on Monday night in the Kurla West area due to a brake failure, according to officials.

Mumbai Bus Crash: Shocking Visuals Show Overspeeding Bus Ploughing Through Pedestrians (ETV Bharat)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's bus, after ploughing through pedestrians and vehicles, entered into a residential society, Buddha Colony, and came to a halt, they said.

Kurla resident Zaid Ahmed said he was leaving his house to go to the railway station when he heard a loud noise." I ran to the spot and saw a BEST bus had hit pedestrians, other vehicles, including an autorickshaw and three cars. I saw some dead bodies in front of my eyes," he said.

The driver was speeding and the bus swerved for about 200 metres before it dashed into multiple vehicles on the road, the 26-year-old local resident said. "We rescued passengers from the autorickshaw and took them to Bhabha Hospital in another three-wheeler. My friends also helped in providing relief to the injured," Ahmed recounted.

Other eyewitnesses said the bus, which was plying on route number 332 from Kurla to Andheri, also rammed into a police vehicle. The bus was a 12-metre-long electric vehicle manufactured by Olectra and it had been taken by BEST on a wet lease, an official said. The drivers of such buses are supplied by the private operator, he said.

"The bus was just three months old. It was registered on August 20 this year in the name of a company called EVEY Trans," an official from the Tardeo Regional Transport Office (RTO) said. (With agency inputs).

Read More:

  1. Mumbai Bus Crash: Death Toll Rises To 6, 43 Injured; Forensic Team Reaches Accident Spot
  2. Three Killed, 17 Injured As Civic Bus Hits Pedestrians, Vehicles In Mumbai

Mumbai: CCTV footage has emerged of the tragic bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla on Monday night that claimed the lives of six people. The video shows a speeding bus crashing into pedestrians and vehicles.

An eyewitness to the accident said that the bus swerved throughout 200 metres before hitting several vehicles and pedestrians, killing six and leaving more than 40 others injured. It is suspected the accident took place on Monday night in the Kurla West area due to a brake failure, according to officials.

Mumbai Bus Crash: Shocking Visuals Show Overspeeding Bus Ploughing Through Pedestrians (ETV Bharat)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's bus, after ploughing through pedestrians and vehicles, entered into a residential society, Buddha Colony, and came to a halt, they said.

Kurla resident Zaid Ahmed said he was leaving his house to go to the railway station when he heard a loud noise." I ran to the spot and saw a BEST bus had hit pedestrians, other vehicles, including an autorickshaw and three cars. I saw some dead bodies in front of my eyes," he said.

The driver was speeding and the bus swerved for about 200 metres before it dashed into multiple vehicles on the road, the 26-year-old local resident said. "We rescued passengers from the autorickshaw and took them to Bhabha Hospital in another three-wheeler. My friends also helped in providing relief to the injured," Ahmed recounted.

Other eyewitnesses said the bus, which was plying on route number 332 from Kurla to Andheri, also rammed into a police vehicle. The bus was a 12-metre-long electric vehicle manufactured by Olectra and it had been taken by BEST on a wet lease, an official said. The drivers of such buses are supplied by the private operator, he said.

"The bus was just three months old. It was registered on August 20 this year in the name of a company called EVEY Trans," an official from the Tardeo Regional Transport Office (RTO) said. (With agency inputs).

Read More:

  1. Mumbai Bus Crash: Death Toll Rises To 6, 43 Injured; Forensic Team Reaches Accident Spot
  2. Three Killed, 17 Injured As Civic Bus Hits Pedestrians, Vehicles In Mumbai

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUMBAI BUS CRASHMUMBAI BEST BUS CRASHMUMBAI ACCIDENTKURLA BUS ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.