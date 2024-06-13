Mumbai Shocker: Woman Orders Ice Cream Online, Finds Human Finger Sticking Out

Orlem Brendan Serrao's sister ordered a butter scotch ice cream and found a human finger inside it. (Source: ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: A city doctor allegedly found a person’s finger in an ice-cream cone his sister had ordered online on June 12. As per reports, the incident took place in the suburbs of Malad when a woman ordered ice-cream along with other items via a food delivery app.

A snapshot circulated on the internet shows a human finger protruding from the ice cream's top portion. The victim, Orlem Brendan Serrao (27), rushed to the Malad Police Station along with his sister and filed a case against the company. Police have sent the ice cream for investigation and the finger for forensic analysis.

The police, as quoted by the press, said officials would search the place where the defected ice cream was manufactured and packed. “The complainant in the case, a 26-year-old doctor with MBBS degree who stays in Malad west, had ordered a butterscotch ice-cream cone. We have taken up this case on priority. The finger might have fallen into the ice cream machine after the employee got injured," he added.

Complainant Serrao said that he had ordered three ice cream cones including one butter scotch ice cream. "While tasting the cones, I felt some foreign item in my mouth. When I looked closely at the cone, I realised that it was a piece of meat which also had a nail. I suspected it to be a human finger and was scared to find out it was rightly so. I kept it to show it as a piece of evidence to the police," Serrao added.

Sharing his embarrassment, he said that since yesterday, he has been feeling numbness over his tongue. "I couldn't quite figure out how I could be holding a human body part in my mouth like that. The package had been manufactured a month ago. The is the condition of food delivery services in our country. Given that the ice cream may have been contaminated by a human finger, I should get a thorough blood test done," he added.

He also said that he feels traumatised thinking about the ice cream as he has PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).