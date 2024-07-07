ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Speeding BMW Rams Into Scooter In Worli, Drags Woman To Death; Shiv Sena Leader, His Driver Arrested

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 12 hours ago

A BMW car, belonging to a Shiv Sena leader, crashed into a scooter in the Worli area of Mumbai early Sunday, killing a woman and injuring her husband. The deceased woman, Kaveri Nakhwa, a resident of Worli Koliwada, was dragged on the bonnet of the vehicle for around 100 metres before the car came to a halt, flinging her on the road.

Kaveri Nakhwa, the 45 year old resident of Worli Koliwada, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Worli area of Mumbai on Sunday. (Left) The BMW involved in the accident.
Kaveri Nakhwa, the 45 year old resident of Worli Koliwada, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Worli area of Mumbai on Sunday. (Left) The BMW involved in the accident. (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A woman was killed after a BMW car, belonging to a Shiv Sena leader, crashed into a scooter she was riding with her husband early morning in the Worli area of Mumbai on Sunday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Worli Koliwada. The deceased's husband Pradeep Nakhwa sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said.

Mumbai Hit-and-run: Speeding BMW Rams Into Scooter In Worli, Drags Woman To Death (ETV Bharat)

"A BMW car ran over two people riding a scooter. The woman died in this incident and the other person was injured. This incident took place at 5:30 am this morning when the couple riding on a bike were passing in front of Atria Mall in Worli," a statement from the Mumbai Police said.

"After the incident, the driver fled from the spot with his car. The accident happened when the couple from the fishing community was returning home after buying fish. The husband managed to jump off the speeding vehicle. The woman injured in the accident died during treatment. The deceased woman Kaveri Nakhwa was a resident of Worli Koliwada. Worli police are investigating the matter further," the police added.

Local inputs stated that the BMW car hit the couple’s scooter, following which they lost balance and landed on the bonnet of the vehicle. While the husband quickly jumped off, Kaveri couldn’t do so, as the car continued to drive, dragging her on the bonnet for around 100 metres before coming to a halt and throwing her on the road.

"The luxury car belongs to a leader of a political party based in Palghar and his son was sitting in the car with the driver," said the police. Sources said the car belongs to Rajesh Shah, a leader of the Shiv Sena in Palghar district.

Rajesh Shah and the driver of the car, Rajendrasingh Bisawat have been arrested. Sources, however, said Rajesh's Son Mihir was in the car at the time of the accident, though it is yet to be confirmed whether he was behind the wheel.

Speaking about the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the law was equal for everyone and no one would be spared. Asked if the man involved in the accident was the Shiv Sena leader's son, the CM just said, "The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law." Initial police probe also points towards an attempt to destroy evidence, as one of the car's number plates was removed after the accident.

Aditya Thackeray Meets Cops, Deceased's Woman's Husband; Hopes For Justice

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray met the deceased woman's husband at the hospital and promised him that he would "do everything to bring the accused to justice". He also visited the Worli Police Station and met the police officials probing the case.

"Visited the Worli Police Station today and met with senior police officers investigating the hit and run case that occurred in Worli today. I will not go into the political leanings of Mr Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice. Hopefully, there will be no political refuge by the regime. MLC Sunil Shinde ji and I also met Mr Nakwa, the husband of the victim and promised him that we will do everything to bring the accused to justice," Thackeray posted on X.

'Give strictest punishment to accused': Victim's Husband

Pradeep Nakhwa, the husband of the deceased, has demanded that strict punishment should be given to the accused. "My wife will not come back now...the accused should be given the strictest punishment," he said.

The latest incident comes months after a similar one involving a Porsche left two 24-year-old engineers dead in Pune.

Read More

Pune Porsche Crash: Bombay HC Orders Release of Juvenile Accused, Calls JJB's Remand Order 'Illegal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A woman was killed after a BMW car, belonging to a Shiv Sena leader, crashed into a scooter she was riding with her husband early morning in the Worli area of Mumbai on Sunday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Worli Koliwada. The deceased's husband Pradeep Nakhwa sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said.

Mumbai Hit-and-run: Speeding BMW Rams Into Scooter In Worli, Drags Woman To Death (ETV Bharat)

"A BMW car ran over two people riding a scooter. The woman died in this incident and the other person was injured. This incident took place at 5:30 am this morning when the couple riding on a bike were passing in front of Atria Mall in Worli," a statement from the Mumbai Police said.

"After the incident, the driver fled from the spot with his car. The accident happened when the couple from the fishing community was returning home after buying fish. The husband managed to jump off the speeding vehicle. The woman injured in the accident died during treatment. The deceased woman Kaveri Nakhwa was a resident of Worli Koliwada. Worli police are investigating the matter further," the police added.

Local inputs stated that the BMW car hit the couple’s scooter, following which they lost balance and landed on the bonnet of the vehicle. While the husband quickly jumped off, Kaveri couldn’t do so, as the car continued to drive, dragging her on the bonnet for around 100 metres before coming to a halt and throwing her on the road.

"The luxury car belongs to a leader of a political party based in Palghar and his son was sitting in the car with the driver," said the police. Sources said the car belongs to Rajesh Shah, a leader of the Shiv Sena in Palghar district.

Rajesh Shah and the driver of the car, Rajendrasingh Bisawat have been arrested. Sources, however, said Rajesh's Son Mihir was in the car at the time of the accident, though it is yet to be confirmed whether he was behind the wheel.

Speaking about the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the law was equal for everyone and no one would be spared. Asked if the man involved in the accident was the Shiv Sena leader's son, the CM just said, "The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law." Initial police probe also points towards an attempt to destroy evidence, as one of the car's number plates was removed after the accident.

Aditya Thackeray Meets Cops, Deceased's Woman's Husband; Hopes For Justice

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray met the deceased woman's husband at the hospital and promised him that he would "do everything to bring the accused to justice". He also visited the Worli Police Station and met the police officials probing the case.

"Visited the Worli Police Station today and met with senior police officers investigating the hit and run case that occurred in Worli today. I will not go into the political leanings of Mr Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice. Hopefully, there will be no political refuge by the regime. MLC Sunil Shinde ji and I also met Mr Nakwa, the husband of the victim and promised him that we will do everything to bring the accused to justice," Thackeray posted on X.

'Give strictest punishment to accused': Victim's Husband

Pradeep Nakhwa, the husband of the deceased, has demanded that strict punishment should be given to the accused. "My wife will not come back now...the accused should be given the strictest punishment," he said.

The latest incident comes months after a similar one involving a Porsche left two 24-year-old engineers dead in Pune.

Read More

Pune Porsche Crash: Bombay HC Orders Release of Juvenile Accused, Calls JJB's Remand Order 'Illegal'

Last Updated : 12 hours ago

TAGGED:

MUMBAI HIT AND RUNKAVERI NAKHWAMIHIR SHAHRAJESH SHAHMUMBAI HIT AND RUN CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.