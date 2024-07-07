Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Speeding BMW Rams Into Scooter In Worli, Drags Woman To Death; Shiv Sena Leader, His Driver Arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A woman was killed after a BMW car, belonging to a Shiv Sena leader, crashed into a scooter she was riding with her husband early morning in the Worli area of Mumbai on Sunday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), a resident of Worli Koliwada. The deceased's husband Pradeep Nakhwa sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said.

Mumbai Hit-and-run: Speeding BMW Rams Into Scooter In Worli, Drags Woman To Death (ETV Bharat)

"A BMW car ran over two people riding a scooter. The woman died in this incident and the other person was injured. This incident took place at 5:30 am this morning when the couple riding on a bike were passing in front of Atria Mall in Worli," a statement from the Mumbai Police said.

"After the incident, the driver fled from the spot with his car. The accident happened when the couple from the fishing community was returning home after buying fish. The husband managed to jump off the speeding vehicle. The woman injured in the accident died during treatment. The deceased woman Kaveri Nakhwa was a resident of Worli Koliwada. Worli police are investigating the matter further," the police added.

Local inputs stated that the BMW car hit the couple’s scooter, following which they lost balance and landed on the bonnet of the vehicle. While the husband quickly jumped off, Kaveri couldn’t do so, as the car continued to drive, dragging her on the bonnet for around 100 metres before coming to a halt and throwing her on the road.

"The luxury car belongs to a leader of a political party based in Palghar and his son was sitting in the car with the driver," said the police. Sources said the car belongs to Rajesh Shah, a leader of the Shiv Sena in Palghar district.

Rajesh Shah and the driver of the car, Rajendrasingh Bisawat have been arrested. Sources, however, said Rajesh's Son Mihir was in the car at the time of the accident, though it is yet to be confirmed whether he was behind the wheel.

Speaking about the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the law was equal for everyone and no one would be spared. Asked if the man involved in the accident was the Shiv Sena leader's son, the CM just said, "The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law." Initial police probe also points towards an attempt to destroy evidence, as one of the car's number plates was removed after the accident.