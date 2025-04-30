ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Fire Brigade Douses Bandra Mall Fire After Over 22 Hours

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at the Link Square Mall, in the suburban Bandra area of Mumbai, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. ( PTI )

Mumbai: A major fire that devastated a mall in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra area was controlled after more than 22 hours of firefighting, civic officials said on Wednesday.

The blaze erupted around 4.10 am on Tuesday in the basement of Link Square Mall on Linking Road in Bandra West and was extinguished at 1.41 am on Wednesday after efforts by fire brigade personnel and other emergency services, the officials said.

There was no report of anybody getting injured, they said.

Initially confined to an electronics goods showroom, the flames quickly engulfed the upper floors of the three-storey mall, which houses over 200 commercial establishments and shops, and completely gutted it.

By 6.25 am on Tuesday, the Mumbai fire brigade upgraded the blaze to ‘Level IV’ (major fire) and launched a large-scale response. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also joined the operation subsequently.

After about 13 hours, the fire brigade controlled the fire with the help of 13 fire engines and other firefighting vehicles and equipment. Thereafter, efforts were made to douse it completely, a civic official said.