Mumbai: Fire Erupts In Scrap Godown

A fire broke out at a scrap godown in the Mankhurd area of Maharashtra's Mumbai. No casualties are reported.

Mumbai: Fire Erupts In Scrap Godown
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 32 minutes ago

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a scrap godown in a slum-dominated locality in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Monday evening, officials said. No casualties are reported.

As per the preliminary information, the blaze erupted in the godown near Ayyappa temple in Mandala locality around 7 PM.

"There is no report of injuries," a Mumbai civic body official said, adding that four fire engines and other vehicles are conducting fire-fighting operations. Personnel of Mumbai Police and civic staff are also mobilised at the spot.

