Loading...

Mumbai: Fire in Restaurant Kills 1

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

Updated : Jan 26, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

Overall 16 fire engines and 2 lines are in operation. A nearby mall and a high-rise building have been vacated. The charred body was spotted in the bathroom

Overall 16 fire engines and 2 lines are in operation. A nearby mall and a high-rise building have been vacated. The charred body was spotted in the bathroom.

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a Grant Road Timber Market restaurant in Kamathipura at 2 am on Friday. One death has been reported so far.

A total of 16 fire engines and 2 lines from a high-rise building are in operation. Due to the flames, a nearby mall and a high-rise building have been vacated. The burnt body of an unidentified man was found in the bathroom while the fire department team was clearing the area. After that, the said body has been sent to JJ Hospital for post-mortem.

Search is on to trace the other missing persons. The fire started due to a short circuit in the electric wiring in an area ranging between 7000 square feet and 8000 square feet.

One and partly upper two floors of the building have been burnt.

Meanwhile, the fire brigade has managed to bring the fire under control and four fire units were rushed to the spot late at night.

Photos of the massive fire in the restaurant have surfaced on social media. Large flames are seen coming out of the restaurant. Fire officials are also seen trying to douse the fire. Besides the fire brigade, police, local civic ward officials, BEST staff and ambulances have also mobilised for the firefighting operation.

  • #UPDATE | One death has been reported so far in the fire that broke out at a restaurant in Kamathipura, Grant Road. One unknown male person's charred body was found in the bathroom at said premises and was moved to J.J. Hospital in Amb 108. Enquiry about any other injured or… https://t.co/w7Bb9XKNFe

    — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Earlier in the day a massive arson killed six in a coal mine in Nagaland. Search operations are on out there to recover more people.

Read More

  1. Nagaland: 6 Die in Coal Mine Fire
  2. At least 39 killed, several others injured in building fire in China
Last Updated :Jan 26, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

TAGGED:

Mumbai Fire

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.