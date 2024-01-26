Mumbai: Fire in Restaurant Kills 1

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a Grant Road Timber Market restaurant in Kamathipura at 2 am on Friday. One death has been reported so far.

A total of 16 fire engines and 2 lines from a high-rise building are in operation. Due to the flames, a nearby mall and a high-rise building have been vacated. The burnt body of an unidentified man was found in the bathroom while the fire department team was clearing the area. After that, the said body has been sent to JJ Hospital for post-mortem.

Search is on to trace the other missing persons. The fire started due to a short circuit in the electric wiring in an area ranging between 7000 square feet and 8000 square feet.

One and partly upper two floors of the building have been burnt.

Meanwhile, the fire brigade has managed to bring the fire under control and four fire units were rushed to the spot late at night.

Photos of the massive fire in the restaurant have surfaced on social media. Large flames are seen coming out of the restaurant. Fire officials are also seen trying to douse the fire. Besides the fire brigade, police, local civic ward officials, BEST staff and ambulances have also mobilised for the firefighting operation.

Earlier in the day a massive arson killed six in a coal mine in Nagaland. Search operations are on out there to recover more people.