Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Shops, Huts In Goregaon; No Injuries

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a few shops and huts in Mumbai's western suburb Goregaon (East) on Sunday evening, a fire official said. There was no report of any injuries to anyone in the blaze that erupted around 7.15 pm near Ratnagiri Hotel along the Film City Road, he said.

The ‘Level 2’ fire – medium emergency call – is confined to the ground floor stalls, shops, godowns and huts, the official said.

Fire engines, water tankers and other assistance were rushed to the spot to control the flames and the firefighting operation is underway, the official added.