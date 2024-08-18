Mumbai: Woman Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient at Sion Hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) : An incident of a drunken patient assaulting a female doctor happened at Sion Hospital in Mumbai. A case has been registered in this incident. The drunken patient allegedly beat up the female doctor. After this shocking incident, an atmosphere of fear has spread among the doctors, and the issue of their safety has arisen.

The incident took place when the allegedly drunk and injured patient came to the hospital early on Sunday morning. He had a serious head injury. It was already stitched by the doctor and cotton balls were visible. At this time, seven to eight relatives were also with him. The concerned patient asked the female doctor that he needed treatment.

According to Dr Akshay More of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), the patient started arguing with the lady doctor and he abused her in a loud voice. Also, the patient threw cotton balls stained with blood on the doctor and pushed her too, he said. As soon as the lady doctor realized that the matter was getting out of hand, she raised an alarm but by the time the security guards came to the spot, the patient and his relatives ran away.

After this incident, an atmosphere of fear has spread among women doctors and they demanded security. After this shocking incident, MARD doctor filed a complaint in the Sion police station. A case has been registered by the police and further investigation is underway. "Many such incidents have happened before. There are frequent incidents of beatings. A few days ago, a doctor of MARD was chased by some patients at two o'clock in the morning. After this incident, an atmosphere of fear has spread among us, and more security should be provided. Also, this security should be able to prevent attacks. Or if something like this happens, a technical system should be installed so that such attacks can be prevented," demanded Dr Praveen Dhage of MARD.