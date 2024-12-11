Mumbai E-Bus Accident Raises Safety Concerns For Country’s Modern Public Transport

Mumbai: The recent spike in accidents involving e-buses has raised concerns about the safety of the modern public transport system in the country. The latest in the series of mishaps took place in Kurla in Maharashtra on Monday, when an e-bus of the BEST fleet crashed into pedestrians and parked vehicles, killing seven and injuring over 40 people.

The initial investigation indicated that the driver's lack of experience in running the e-buses caused the tragedy, triggering controversy about who should be held responsible for such incidents.

Police said the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) administration, which is at the centre of controversy, had allegedly allotted the contract of supplying and running new e-buses to private companies.

“While the introduction of the new buses helped reduce pollution and provide a more comfortable option for people, it has also led to a lack of accountability and oversight,” they said.

Citing the probe, an official said the driver involved in the Kurla accident was neither drunk nor a newcomer, but “he had no experience driving an e-bus.” “The driver was hired by the contractor who won the bid for supplying and running the vehicle. This system raises serious doubts about the whole process of recruitment and training,” he said.

The officer said the management of the e-bus fleet lacks proper supervision and monitoring by the BEST administration.

Currently, BEST has a total of 3,175 vehicles in its fleet, including 2,112 taken on a contractual basis from private companies. The fleet includes 400 e-buses, which were introduced to reduce pollution and provide a more comfortable ride for commuters. However, the new buses were involved in 12 accidents in the last year. This means, on average, one accident took place per month.

“The highest eight accidents involved the bus of M/s EV Trans Limited, while two accidents each involved buses of the company Electra Green Tech Limited and accidents involving buses of the Tata company,” said an official. He said the accident led to several injuries, raising concerns about the safety of the e-buses and the competence of the drivers.

In response to the Kurla accident, Anil Diggikar, General Manager of BEST, said the government-owned company was taking such incidents “very seriously and is conducting a thorough investigation.” “We will take action against those found guilty and will also review our recruitment and training process for drivers to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future,” he said.

“We understand that the people of Mumbai deserve better, and we are committed to providing them with a safe and reliable public transportation system," said Diggikar. “We will do everything in our power to prevent such incidents from happening in the future and to ensure that our commuters are safe,” he said.

The BEST has a total of 7,212 drivers, of which 649 are permanent employees and 6,563 are contract drivers, who are hired, trained, and supervised by private companies.

“The responsibility of maintaining the e-buses lies with the contractors, but we are responsible for overseeing the entire public transportation system in Mumbai,” said Sudas Sawant, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of BEST. “We will work closely with the contractors to ensure that all e-buses meet certain safety standards and that our commuters are safe,” he said.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our investigation and will take action against those found guilty,” said Sawant. “We are committed to transparency and accountability and will do everything in our power to ensure that our commuters are safe.”

Meanwhile, the BEST administration claimed that they were taking new steps to prevent such accidents in the future. “A committee is being formed in this regard, and an audit of all BEST drivers and conductors will be conducted. In this, drivers and conductors who need training will be given training once again. The driving experience of the drivers will also be taken into account at this time,” Diggikar said.