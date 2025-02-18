Mumbai Devotee Donates Rs 11 Cr To TTD's Annaprasadam Trust

Tirumala: The Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has received a donation of Rs 11 crore from Mumbai-based Prasid Uno Family Trust.

A devotee, Tushar Kumar of the trust, met TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the latter's camp office in Tirumala on Monday. Kumar handed over the donation in the form of Demand Draft (DD) to Chowdary. This contribution will significantly support the Annaprasadam programme, which provides free meals to thousands of devotees visiting the sacred Tirumala temple daily, a press release from the temple said.

The devotee was congratulated for making the huge donation to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust.

Announcing the Rs 11 crore donation on its X handle, TTD wrote, "Generous donation to SVAT! Sri Tushar Kumar of Mumbai’s Prasid Uno Family Trust donates ₹11 Crore to Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust. He handed over the DD to TTD Addl. EO Sri Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at Tirumala".

Former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao had launched Ventakeswara Nithya Annadanam Endowment Scheme in 1985 for providing free meals to pilgrims. In 1994, this scheme converted into Sri Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Trust and then it was renamed Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust in 2014. The trust gets donations from people across the country.