Mumbai Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To SP MLA Azmi In Aurangzeb Remarks Case

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi in a case filed against him for remarks praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

While granting relief to Azmi, suspended from the Maharashtra legislative assembly till March 26, imposed a set of conditions and directed him to furnish a solvent surety bond of Rs 20,000.

A case was registered at south Mumbai's Marine Drive police station last week against the MLA from the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency in the metropolis under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) over his remarks eulogising the medieval-era Mughal emperor.