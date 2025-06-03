Mumbai Civic Body Cancels Robotic Water Rescue Vehicle Tender Over Link With Turkey Firm

Mumbai: The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), popularly known as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has cancelled a robotic water rescue vehicle tender, as it had linked with a Turkish firm.
The decision of BMC comes after Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian Armed Forces. At least nine terror hubs were destroyed in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as part of Operation Sindoor. During it, Turkey aided Pakistan. The BMC has also stated that it will adopt the 'Make in India' way going forward.
The robotic water rescue vehicles were to be used to save people from drowning in the Arabian Sea. They were to be deployed at Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar Chowpatty near Shivaji Park, Juhu, Versova, Aka beach and Gorai.
BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said, "We call for new tenders in this regard."
According to the BMC, the robotic rescue vehicle would have two water jets along with a 10,000 mAh battery and the capacity to lift 200 kg. It has the ability to go into the ocean up to 800 meters at a speed of 18 kilometres per hour.
During the recent military standoff between India and Pakistan, Turkey stood by Pakistan. After this, several political parties, including the BJP and the Shiv Sena, raised questions on purchasing foreign equipment from Turkey and demanded support for 'Make in India'.
The vehicles were to be deployed to assist 111 lifeguards of the BMC.