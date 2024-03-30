Mumbai: Churchgate Restaurant Owner Accuses Ex-Manager Of Extorting Rs 10 L; Probe On

Mumbai: The owner of a famous 80-year-old Irani restaurant in south Mumbal's Churchgate has accused his former manager of attempting to extort Rs 10 lakh from him. The incident took place on Thursday, March 28.

Owner of Stadium Restaurant, Javed Abdul Wahab Chaman (76) said in his complaint that he had sacked Krishnaji Prasad alias Vicky (29) from his position a few years ago. "Prasad was threatening to post the income tax information for my restaurant on social media lately," he added.

A police official claimed that Prasad threatened to send the documents to the Income Tax (IT) Department and post them on social media if Chaman did not give him Rs 10 lakh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Praveen Munde has said that Prasad has denied the allegations. Marine Drive police registered an FIR and filed a case against Prasad under sections 385 (intimidating a person for defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police sources, Prasad's brother, who was employed at the same restaurant, lost his job a few months ago as well.

Prasad became enraged over this and called the owner, threatening to disclose the restaurant's financial records to the IT authorities. Prasad approached the restaurant, spoke with Chaman, and made a demand for cash following which the issue was reported.

Police said that Prasad hails from Darjeeling, West Bengal and resides there currently. A police team would soon go to West Bengal to investigate the matter in detail. Stadium Restaurant, located near Churchgate, was established in 1944 and is known for its Irani cuisinee.