Mumbai Boat Accident: Man And Child Still Missing In Ferry-Navy Craft Collision That Killed 13

Mumbai: Two passengers, a man and a child, were still missing a day after a Navy craft carrying out engine trials rammed into their ferry off the Mumbai coast, police said on Thursday. Of the 113 persons on board both vessels, 13 died and 98, including two injured, were rescued, they said.

The two missing persons have been identified as 43-year-old Hansraj Bhati and seven-year-old Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan, the police said. A search operation was underway with the help of the Navy and Coast Guard, they said.

Thirteen persons, including a Navy personnel and two contractual naval employees, were killed when the Navy craft dashed against the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal', carrying more than 100 passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, on Wednesday afternoon.

