Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Main Accused Mihir Shah Gets 14-day Judicial Custody

Mumbai: A court here on Tuesday remanded Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, in 14-day judicial custody.

Shah, 24, was arrested on July 9, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), and leaving her husband, Pradeep, injured in Mumbai's Worli area.

The main accused in the case was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewri court) S P Bhosale at the end of his remand on Tuesday. Police sought the extension of his custody saying the accused was yet to give information about the persons who harboured him while he was on the run.

During the hearing, the police told the court that they have invoked additional sections under the Motor Vehicles Act in this case as the BMW car allegedly driven by Shah at time of the accident did not have valid insurance and pollution under control (PUC) certificate. Relevant sections of the Act for using a car with tinted glasses have also been invoked, it added.

Shah has still not given information about the missing number plate of the car, the police, represented by public prosecutors Ravindra Patil and Bharti Bhosle, submitted in the court. Probe into the case is underway and considering the gravity of the offence, his custody should be extended, the prosecution said.

The prosecution also told the court that the police have recovered of beer cans purchased by Mihir hours before the accident. Advocates Ayush Pasbola and Shudir Bhardwaj, appearing for Shah, opposed the remand saying the police have recovered whatever they needed to seize from the accused.

They have recorded the statements of 27 witnesses. Enough time had been given to police to find out who all the accused contacted while he absconded, the defence said. The court after hearing both sides remanded the accused to judicial custody. Mihir Shah had fled after the fatal crash.

According to police his father Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena politician from Palghar, took an active part in ensuring his son's escape and also had plans to tow away the offending vehicle. Rajesh, also an accused in the case, has been granted bail. Their driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, who was sitting in the car and allegedly swapped driver's seat with Mihir, is also in judicial custody.