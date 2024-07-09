ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai BMW Crash: Accused Shiv Sena Leader's Son Mihir Shah Arrested

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 9, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

Updated : Jul 9, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

In the Worli hit-and-run case, Mumbai Police have arrested the accused Shiv Sena leader's son Mihir Shah, who was absconding since the incident that took place on July 7 morning.

Shiv Sena Leader Rajesh Shah's Son Mihir; The BMW Car involved in the crash.
Shiv Sena Leader Rajesh Shah's Son Mihir; The BMW Car involved in the crash. (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested Mihir Shah, two days after the 24-year-old allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and leaving her husband injured.

Mihir, whose father is a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena, had fled after the fatal crash. Mihir was arrested near Mumbai, a police official said. Police said Mihir Shah's father Rajesh Shah took an active part in ensuring his son's escape and also had plans to tow away the offending vehicle.

Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car which fatally knocked down Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area Sunday morning, police said.

Mumbai police had formed 11 teams and also roped in the Crime Branch to nab Mihir Shah. A Look Out Circular (LOC) had also been put out against him, the official said.

Rajesh Shah and the family's driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who were arrested in the case earlier, were produced in a Mumbai court on Monday and remanded in 14-day judicial and one-day police custody, respectively. Rajesh Shah was, however, later granted bail by the court.

A local court on Tuesday extended Bidawat's police custody till July 11. Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde had asserted no one would be spared in the case.

"No one, whether rich, influential, or the offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, affiliated with any party, will have immunity as long as I am the chief minister, Shinde had said.

Read More

  1. Mumbai BMW Crash: Look Out Circular Against Shiv Sena Leader's Absconding Son Mihir; May Flee India
  2. Mumbai BMW Crash | Shiv Sena Leader Told Son To Flee, Knows His Whereabouts: Police Tells Court

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested Mihir Shah, two days after the 24-year-old allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and leaving her husband injured.

Mihir, whose father is a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena, had fled after the fatal crash. Mihir was arrested near Mumbai, a police official said. Police said Mihir Shah's father Rajesh Shah took an active part in ensuring his son's escape and also had plans to tow away the offending vehicle.

Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car which fatally knocked down Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area Sunday morning, police said.

Mumbai police had formed 11 teams and also roped in the Crime Branch to nab Mihir Shah. A Look Out Circular (LOC) had also been put out against him, the official said.

Rajesh Shah and the family's driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who were arrested in the case earlier, were produced in a Mumbai court on Monday and remanded in 14-day judicial and one-day police custody, respectively. Rajesh Shah was, however, later granted bail by the court.

A local court on Tuesday extended Bidawat's police custody till July 11. Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde had asserted no one would be spared in the case.

"No one, whether rich, influential, or the offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, affiliated with any party, will have immunity as long as I am the chief minister, Shinde had said.

Read More

  1. Mumbai BMW Crash: Look Out Circular Against Shiv Sena Leader's Absconding Son Mihir; May Flee India
  2. Mumbai BMW Crash | Shiv Sena Leader Told Son To Flee, Knows His Whereabouts: Police Tells Court
Last Updated : Jul 9, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

TAGGED:

MIHIR SHAHWORLI HIT AND RUNSHIV SENA LEADERMUMBAI BMW CRASH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.