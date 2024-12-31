Beed Sarpanch Murder: Minister Dhananjay Munde's Aide Walmik Karad Surrenders

Pune: Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad, wanted in an extortion case linked to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district, surrendered before police in Pune on Tuesday, officials said. Before going to the police, Karad posted a video on social media, announcing that he would surrender and claimed he was being linked to the murder case due to political vendetta.

According to police, Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and brutally killed on December 9 allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some individuals who had demanded money from a windmill company in Beed district.

Four persons were earlier arrested in the case. On Tuesday, Karad along with associates arrived in a car at the Crime Investigation Department's (CID) office in Pune's Pashan area and surrendered before the police, the officials said. Before going to the CID office, Karad released a video wherein he said, "I am surrendering before the CID officials in Pune in a fake case registered against me in Kej taluka of Beed district.

Those who are involved in Santosh Deshmukh's case should be punished and hanged to death. My name is being taken in the case due to political vendetta." On Saturday, thousands of people participated in a silent protest march in Beed city to demand Karad's arrest in the sarpanch murder case.

Opposition parties and a BJP MLA have accused NCP minister Dhananjay Munde of having close links with his aide Walmik Karad, and have demanded his resignation for an impartial probe into the murder case. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, has announced a judicial probe into the murder of the sarpanch.