Mumbai Airport Runway Operations Hit, 10 Flights Diverted Due To Heavy Rain

Mumbai(Maharashtra): Owing to the heavy rains in many parts of Maharashtra, Mumbai International Airport Limited suspended runway operations, diverted 10 flights and cancelled the arrival and departure of several flights.

From 8:32 am to 8:42 am, 11 minutes of Runway operations were suspended due to adverse weather which included low visibility to 300 metres and RVR-500 metres with heavy rains, MIAL officials stated. Another suspension happened from 10:36 am to 10:55 am in which 19 minutes of Runway operations were suspended due to reasons exactly similar to the first suspension, MIAL officials stated.

The number of cancelled arrival and departure flights stood at five and six respectively. Among the cancelled arrivals, all five include Indigo flights and cancelled departure flights include five Indigo and one Air India flight, MIAL officials stated. Notably, ten flights coming back to Mumbai have been diverted. Flights were diverted to Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, Indore and MOPA, MIAL officials stated.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning of very heavy rainfall in isolated places on Thursday in areas of Raigad and Ratnagiri until Friday morning. As per the forecast, areas of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, and Sindhudurg can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall until Friday morning.

Considering the warning issued, all schools and colleges falling under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area have been declared a holiday for Friday.

BMC has also appealed to all teachers to inform the concerned guardians and take necessary precautions while leaving the school along with proper coordination at the school level.

Additionally, the BMC has also requested all citizens to avoid stepping out if not necessary and has asked them to cooperate.

Rainfall recorded during the past 24 hours until 8:30 a.m. today was 44 mm in Mumbai city, 90 mm in the Eastern suburbs, and 89 mm in the Western suburbs.