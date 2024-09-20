Mumbai Actress Kadambari Jethwani Meets Andhra Home Minister, Seeks Protection

Amaravati: Mumbai-based actress Kadambari Jethwani met with Andhra Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Thursday to request protection for herself and her family. Jethwani, accompanied by her parents and lawyer, alleged that she faced mental and physical harassment and false cases were filed against her.

"Since me and my family have fought very courageously, we faced a lot of danger from the people that we had to file a case against. So, we requested protection to be given to us," said the actress.

Jethwani claimed that IPS officers and political leaders were involved in the alleged harassment. "This case highlights blatant abuse of power," she said, referencing the 23-day non-bailable arrest. "I appreciate the government's initial steps in this matter," she added. The actress specifically demanded the arrest of Vidyasagar, a YSRCP leader named in the FIR. "We're at risk fighting against those who filed false cases," she emphasised.

Thanking the home minister for patiently listening to all her grievances, the actress observed that Anitha had assured to rectify all the injustices meted out to her during the YSRCP regime.

Recently, the Andhra Pradesh government suspended three senior IPS officers for their alleged involvement in 'hastily arresting' and 'harassing' the actress in February. She accused the police officials of threatening her with dire consequences during the previous government if she did not withdraw a case she earlier filed against a top executive of a corporate house in Mumbai. (With agency inputs)