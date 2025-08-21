Vizag Youth’s Multipurpose Bicycle Wins Patent, Serves All Ages

Visakhapatnam: A multipurpose bicycle designed by Kotyada Ramesh, a private employee from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, promises utility for people of all ages. His innovation can serve as a regular bicycle, transform into a wheelchair for the elderly, be folded and stored, or even adapt into a luggage or baby cart with added attachments.

Ramesh designed it with the theme "One bicycle for one’s entire life cycle" and has already secured a patent. He also plans to develop an e-cycle version for exercise in the future.

Kotyada Ramesh (ETV Bharat)

Notably, since some parts needed for making the bicycle were unavailable locally, he improvised the cart using scrap metal.

Multipurpose bicycle designed by Kotyada Ramesh (ETV Bharat)

"At present, the bicycle weighs 25 kg. But once fully manufactured, the weight can be reduced to 6–12 kg. The estimated price will be between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000," Ramesh said.

After receiving a patent, Ramesh was selected for the incubation programme at IIM Visakhapatnam. He showcased a fibre prototype at events organised by the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society and received ₹1 lakh assistance under the Central government’s TIDE 2.0 (Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs) programme.

Multipurpose bicycle designed by Kotyada Ramesh (ETV Bharat)

Ramesh, originally from Jammadevipeta in Vizianagaram district and an M.Sc. in Environmental Science graduate, worked on the idea during the Covid-19 pandemic. Frequent 5 km walks after bus rides to Kakinada inspired him to create a cycle that could address diverse mobility needs.

