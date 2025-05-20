ETV Bharat / state

Multiple Raids Across Chhattisgarh In Liquor Scam Case, Rs 90 Lakh Cash Seized By ACB And EOW So Far

Raipur/Durg/Bhilai: Intensifying crackdown amid ongoing probe into alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, teams of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) carried out simultaneous raids at as many as 32 different places across the state on Tuesday.

Early morning at around 4 AM, the investigative teams, on basis of inputs from reliable sources, launched raids in Durg, Bhilai, Dhamtari, and Mahasamund during which the officials seized over Rs 90 lakh in cash, along with gold and silver ornaments, some crucial documents and electronic equipment.

As per the officials, the ill-gotten money was being invested in various businesses and also used to purchase different property.

Rs 90L In Cash, Jewellery Found During Raids

EOW and ACB jointly issued a press release stating that on Tuesday morning, the teams conducted simultaneous raids and seizure operations at around 32 locations across different districts of the state. The teams searched the residences, business premises, and other related places of the suspects. During the raids, the teams recovered important documents related to the case, digital data, mobile phones and electronic equipment, gold and silver, and information about investments in immovable properties. This apart, more than Rs 90 lakh in cash was seized.

Tuesday morning, the ACB team reached the residence of Ashok Agrawal in the Housing Board apartment located in Amrapali, Bhilai. At the same time, other teams conducted raids at the houses of Bansi Agrawal and Vishal Kejriwal in Nehru Nagar. Documents were examined at the house of Vinay Agrawal in Khurshipar. Among the businessmen of Durg and Bhilai are SK Kejriwal of Nehru Nagar in Bhilai, Ashok Agrawal from Amrapali Apartment in Housing Board of Bhilai, Vinay Agrawal of Khurshipar in Nehru Nagar of Bhilai, Vishwas Gupta of Durg, Bansi Agrawal from Nehru Nagar, Ashish Gupta, Director of Ashish International Hotel, Supella, Bhilai.

Searches were also conducted at Ashok Agrawal's property and goods factory at Cantonment Chowk in Bhilai. As per sources, Ashok Agrawal has close ties with former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma, and is allegedly involved in the liquor scam in connivance with Lakhma.

Many Places Raided Simultaneously

The ACB and EOW teams raided more than 20 places across Chhattisgarh. The operation began at around 4 AM at 7–8 locations in Durg and Bhilai. For this, 7–8 officials from ACB and EOW were deployed at each location. According to the information received, at several locations the officers have begun the process of document seizure.