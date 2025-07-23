ETV Bharat / state

Multiple Private Schools Receive Fake Bomb Threats In Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Several private schools in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday received bomb threats, triggering panic among the students and their parents. However, the threats later turned out to be hoaxes.

Police said that multiple schools in the capital city received these bomb threats through email, claiming that explosives had been placed inside the school buildings. This prompted them and other agencies to launch search and evacuation operations.

As the news about the threats broke, panic gripped the parents, who frantically called schools to enquire about the safety of their children and rushed to pick them up. However, officials claimed that the threats were hoaxes, as no explosives were found, and classes resumed later in the day.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shimla Navdeep said that police were investigating the matter to locate the IP address. “We are also on a job to find out who sent these emails and the intention behind the act,” he said.