Rajasthan: 3 Killed, 1 Hurt Due To Electrocution During Construction Work In Ajmer District

Ajmer: Tragedy struck in Bisundani village under the Sawar police station limits in Kekri, Ajmer, where three people died of electrocution and one woman was severely injured. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning while water was being sprinkled on a house under construction. An 11 kV high-tension power line runs above the building, and during the water-sprinkling process, the water came into contact with the live wires, resulting in a fatal shock. The accident killed three and left the entire village in mourning. Upon receiving information from the locals, Sawar police reached the site and sent the bodies to the government hospital mortuary in Sawar.

Sawar Station House Officer (SHO) Banwarilal Meena confirmed that they received information in the morning about the deaths. "Three bodies were found at the scene and were shifted to the mortuary. The deceased have been identified as Kanwarpal from Kadera, his wife Maya, and Prem Devi, wife of Ladu from Bisundani. One woman sustained serious burn injuries and has been admitted to the government hospital in Kekri," Meena said.

Meena further explained that water was being sprinkled on the under-construction house when the stream of water came in contact with the 11 kV electric line running overhead. "This caused a severe electric shock to the person sprinkling the water and to several people standing nearby," Meena added.