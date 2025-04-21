New Delhi: Multiple bomb threat mails at various administrative offices in South-West Delhi on Monday caused panic prompting security forces to evacuate the premises.

According to reliable official sources, the first bomb threat was received at the SDM office in Dwarka, after which all the employees and people present there were immediately evacuated safely.

The threat mail has been received from one 'Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan' at the official email ID of the Najafgarh SDM on Monday morning. The threat mail has the subject line 'Kashmir Princess (1955): RDX based IED at SDM Office, Najafgarh— Evacuate SDM/Staff by 1:30 PM'.

The threat mail has been received from one 'Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan' at the official email ID of the Najafgarh SDM (ETV Bharat)

“Dear All/Namaskar, while the event of Allen Dulles teaching at Ewing Christian College in Allahabad in 1914 may not be termed historic, a subsequent incident involving a young 18-year-old Madras Police Constable meeting him in Prayagraj holds undeniable historical significance—particularly for the Dravidian, and thus Indian, political landscapes,” the mail reads.

The constable brought an old, charred paper containing two key artifacts:

The handwriting of John Welsh Dulles (Allen Dulles' great-grandfather), a missionary preacher/teacher at CSI Zion Church, Madras, dating back to 1851. The infant handwriting of his own grandfather, written beneath his teacher's,” it further reads.

Soon after the bomb threat was received, the police reached the spot even as the bomb squad started an intensive search of the office premises. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, all the senior officers reached the spot.

Multiple Bomb Threats In South-west Delhi; Several Govt Offices Evacuated (ETV Bharat)

The series of threats continued and shortly after the SDM office, bomb threats were also reported at the SDM office in Najafgarh and the District Magistrate (DM) office of South-West District. The police showed promptness and evacuated both these offices and started an investigation campaign there.

According to officials, all the concerned offices have been evacuated as a precautionary measure and searches have been launched to recover the possible explosive material. The finding of any explosive object was not confirmed at the time this report was filed.