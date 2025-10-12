Four Killed In Multi-Vehicle Collision On Bengaluru-Chennai Highway
The accident occurred when the car collided with the lorry, triggering a chain reaction involving several other vehicles.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST
Krishnagiri: At least four people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision on the Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, police officials said on Sunday. The incident took place in the early hours on Sunday near Hosur in the Perandapalli forest area, they said.
According to police, a car travelling from Hosur to Krishnagiri rammed into a lorry travelling ahead. Following this, a pickup van trailing behind crashed into the car, and moments later, another vehicle also hit the van. All four occupants in the car died on the spot.
On receiving information, the police reached the spot, recovered the bodies from the car, and sent them to the government hospital for post-mortem.
The police have registered a case, and an investigation into the incident is underway. One of the deceased has been identified as Mugilan (30), from the Omalur area of the Salem district, police said. Mugilan was studying for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in Bengaluru, they added.
Following the accident, the traffic on the Bengaluru - Chennai National Highway was also affected. However, the police immediately removed the vehicles involved in the accident and restored the traffic.
