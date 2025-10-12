ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed In Multi-Vehicle Collision On Bengaluru-Chennai Highway

Krishnagiri: At least four people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision on the Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, police officials said on Sunday. The incident took place in the early hours on Sunday near Hosur in the Perandapalli forest area, they said.

According to police, a car travelling from Hosur to Krishnagiri rammed into a lorry travelling ahead. Following this, a pickup van trailing behind crashed into the car, and moments later, another vehicle also hit the van. All four occupants in the car died on the spot.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot, recovered the bodies from the car, and sent them to the government hospital for post-mortem.