Chhattisgarh: Five Arrested In Multi-Crore Share Trading Fraud

Durg: Chhattisgarh police arrested five individuals in connection with a multi-crore fraud case involving fake investments in share trading, officials said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as company director Snehanshu Namdev, his wife Dolly Namdev, and three associates, Nisha Manikpuri, Shubham Gupta, and Dhatri Kosare.

According to police, the accused operated two fake firms, Nisha Business Consultant Private Limited and Unique Investment from Surya Mall in Nehru Nagar. Snehanshu Namdev appointed his wife and Nisha Manikpuri as directors to gain credibility. The group allegedly lured investors with the promise of high returns in the stock market and collected crores of rupees.

According to police, the accused kept rolling the money between investors instead of investing it in the share market. Both companies were opened fraudulently and used to solicit investments in the stock market without registering them with regulatory authorities and without legal documents.

According to the Smriti Nagar police, Snehanshu Namdev employed 15 to 20 people in his fake company. He employed women in the office and presented them as profitable customers. The female director and fake profitable customers deceived people into investing in the company. Later, they would conspire with Snehanshu Namdev to transfer their money to various accounts.