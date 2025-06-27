Mullaperiyar Dam Water Level Rises Rapidly Amidst Heavy Rains, Tamil Nadu Issues Warning

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall continues to lash Kerala due to a deep depression formed over the Bay of Bengal, causing a rapid rise in the water level of the Mullaperiyar Dam. Tamil Nadu has issued a warning, stating that the shutters will be opened once the water level crosses 136 feet.

Mullaperiyar Water Level Nears Tipping Point

Water is flowing into the dam at a rate of over 4,000 cubic feet per second. As of 8 am Friday, the water level was recorded at 135.05 feet. If the inflow continues at the same rate, the water level is expected to exceed the safe limit of 136 feet within a few hours.

Based on the rain and inflow, Tamil Nadu has decided to open the shutters on Saturday if necessary. The water released from the dam will first flow into the Idukki Dam. The Idukki district administration has made all the necessary preparations to manage the situation.

Decades-Long Dispute and Rising Concerns

The water level of the Mullaperiyar Dam has been a point of contention between Kerala and Tamil Nadu for decades. The dam's water level and safety are monitored by a Supervisory Committee under the oversight of the Supreme Court. With the water level rising, Kerala has conveyed its concerns to the supervisory committee.

Kerala has argued that the water level should not be maintained above 136 feet and has raised concerns about the dam's structural safety. In contrast, Tamil Nadu is seeking permission to raise the water level up to 142 feet to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga districts.

Safety Protocol in Place

A standard protocol is in place for managing the Mullaperiyar Dam's water level during a rise. The first warning is issued when the water level reaches 136 feet. An Orange Alert is declared at 138 feet, and a Red Alert is issued at 140 feet.

Situation at Other Dams

In addition to Mullaperiyar, water levels in other dams and rivers are also on the rise. The shutters of the Banasura Sagar Dam in Wayanad were raised by 10 cm at 10 am on Friday, with water being released into the river at a controlled rate of 50 cubic meters per second.

In Pathanamthitta, the Central Water Commission has issued an Orange Alert for the Manimala River at the Kallooppara station due to rising water levels. The Pamba River at Madamon has been flowing above the normal flood level since June 26.

Public Advisory

An Orange Alert has been declared for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts, while a Yellow Alert has been issued for other districts in anticipation of heavy rainfall. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and follow official instructions. Residents in flood-prone areas have been advised to move to safer locations and avoid entering rivers or streams. Warnings have also been issued for potential landslides in hilly regions. For emergencies, the public can contact the District Emergency Operating Centre by dialling 1077.

Also Read

Sub-Committee Inspection Confirms Mullaperiyar Dam To Be Strong

Heavy Rain Triggers Flood Fears in Wayanad's Chooralmala, One Year After Deadly Landslides