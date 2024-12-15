ETV Bharat / state

Mukti Joddhas, Bangladesh Army Officers To Attend Vijay Diwas Celebrations: Def Official

Kolkata: A nine-member delegation comprising Mukti Joddhas and serving officers of the Bangladeshi armed forces arrived here on Sunday evening to attend the Vijay Diwas celebrations, a defence official said.

The Vijay Diwas celebrations on Monday will be attended by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said.

The nine-member delegation is headed by a brigadier-rank officer of the Bangladesh Army, the official said.

Six other family members of the delegates are also accompanying them for attending the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata on December 16, which marks the Indian Armed Forces' historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, he said.

A Bangladesh delegation comprising Mukti Joddhas, who were part of the guerrilla resistance force in East Pakistan opposing the Pakistan rule there, and serving officers of the Bangladesh armed forces attend the Vijay Diwas celebrations held by the Indian Army's Eastern Command in Kolkata every year.