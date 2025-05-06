ETV Bharat / state

Ladki Bahin Scheme Monthly Aid Cannot Be Hiked To Rs 2,100: Shiv Sena Minister

Mumbai: In an embarrassment for the Mahayuti government, state minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has said the monthly financial aid under the Ladki Bahin Yojana cannot be raised to Rs 2,100 as promised by allies ahead of polls, given the severe financial stress.

The Social Justice Minister on Monday said, "For the time being, Rs 1,500 will be disbursed for sure". Noting that the scheme had shaped the BJP-led alliance's victory in the 2024 assembly polls, Shirsat stressed the government would ensure that the welfare scheme continues even if it meant taking a loan to fulfil the commitment.

"It is a reality that the monthly amount of Rs 1,500 cannot be raised to Rs 2,100. But people make an issue out of it, saying the scheme will be ended or the amount will be slashed. The commitment under the Ladki Bahin Scheme will be fulfilled," he said.

This is perhaps the first time a state minister has admitted issues in fulfilling the poll promise of hiking the financial assistance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100. In the past, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the government would implement the poll promises.

He said the election manifesto is for five years, and the government will not backtrack on its promises, and all welfare schemes will continue. Maharashtra BJP President and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the Devendra Fadnavis government will not leave any assurance unfulfilled.

"We will have to explore ways to boost revenue...seek Centre's help. Whatever has been promised will be fulfilled," Bawankule added. Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, eligible women who meet the annual income criterion receive Rs 1,500 monthly.

Shirsat on Saturday accused the Ajit Pawar-led Finance Department of high-handedness in what he termed as the illegal diversion of funds from his department without his knowledge. The minister had said the state government should better close the Social Justice Department instead of periodic diversion of the allocated funds.

On Monday, he claimed that Ajit Pawar might have been misguided by officials. "I am going to request him that the money that my department deserves should be given. I requested the Chief Minister to look at my department from a sympathetic view," Shirsat added.