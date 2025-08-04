Mukhtar Ansari's Son Umar Arrested For Forgery, Trouble Deepens For Late Gangster-Politician's Family

Lucknow: The trouble is brewing for the family of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Uttar Pradesh as his younger son, Umar Ansari, was arrested in a forgery case on Sunday. According to police, Umar is accused of presenting fake documents in the court with forged signatures of his mother, Afshan Ansari, to recover his father's seized properties.

“The properties were seized under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act,” the Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur, said in a statement.

A petition was filed in the court on behalf of the Ansari family seeking the release of the properties belonging to the jailed gangster who had died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda in March this year. Police alleged that Umar intended to secure illegal gains and submitted forged documents reportedly bearing the fake signatures of his mother, who is currently absconding and carries a reward of Rs 50,000 on her head.

Upon learning of the fraudulent activity, a case was registered against Umar Ansari at the Mohammadabad police station, with charges filed under sections 319(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.

Following Umar’s arrest, the crisis deepened for the political legacy of the Ansari family. Mukhtar's elder son, Abbas Ansari, lost his MLA post after the court sentenced him to two years in the inflammatory speech case. After this, Umar was preparing to contest the election for the vacant Mau assembly seat, but his arrest made his claim on the seat doubtful.

Mukhtar has been an MLA from the Mau assembly seat for five consecutive terms from 1996 to 2017. He even won the seat while being in jail, but he withdrew from the 2022 elections after being tried in multiple cases. Following this, his elder son Abbas was elected MLA on the ticket of Om Prakash Rajbhar's Subhaspa alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) but was disqualified following his conviction.