Mukhtar Ansari in Last Phone Call with Family Members: 'My Body Is Not in My Control'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The five-time MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Mau, Mafia Mukhtar Ansari who died of cardiac arrest on Thursday evening, in one of his last phone calls to his family, had said that his body was apparently 'not in his control'.

The politician-gangster, who was behind bars in the Banda district jail, was sent to Rani Durgavati Medical College immediately after it was reported that his health had declined after breaking his Ramadan fast.

He was taken to the hospital in a hurry by medical personnel who had initially been called to the jail to treat him for what appeared to be a heart attack.

As per the audio clip of a telephonic call between Ansari and his younger son Umar from last week, the gangster could hardly walk. He added that he could only perform the namaz once a day and that he was unable to observe his rozas.

"I cannot sit, I cannot stand. If Allah keeps me alive, the soul will live, else the body will go", Ansari said in the recording. Ansari was admitted to the hospital on March 26 for about 14 hours after he reported experiencing stomach ache.

Ansari said he was confined to a wheelchair and was unable to walk. He also admited that he wasn't able to go to the bathroom in ten days. Meanwhile, Umar alleged that since March 19, his father has being gradually poisoned.

Ansari, in a feeble voice said that he was gradually poisoned to death. Comforting him, his son assured him of bringing him Zamzam dates and fruits, which he had ordered from Saudi.

Have courage, we will come to meet you soon," his son added.

Ansari was a petitioner and witness in another case that the judge in question was hearing. "He was not even able to talk before the judge and kept slipping into unconsciousness", Umar claimed.

According to authorities, he was brought to a hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after receiving a diagnosis of urinary tract infection (UTI). It was surgery that the physicians had recommended for him.

REACTIONS TO DEATH: "Sad demise of former MLA Shri Mukhtar Ansari. May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Humble tribute !," Samajwadi Party said in a tweet.

"The apprehensions and serious allegations made by Mukhtar Ansari's family regarding his death in jail require a high-level investigation so that the facts of his death can come to light. In such a situation, it is natural for his family to be sad," BSP supremo Mayawati wrote in an X post.