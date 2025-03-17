Mughlai Cuisine To Artificial Date Palms: Ramadan Lights Up Old Delhi's Historic Matia Mahal Market

New Delhi: The Matia Mahal market in old Delhi in front of the historic Jama Masjid has been decorated to attract visitors during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

The markets around the Jama Masjid of the capital are bustling these days for Ramadan shopping. In front of Gate No. 1 of Jama Masjid is the Matia Mahal Market, which has been decorated with colorful lighting.

Ramadan Lights Up Old Delhi's Historic Matia Mahal Market (ETV Bharat)

The market committee has installed special buntings and hoardings of 'Ramadan Mubarak' all around the market. Besides, selfie points have also been set up as a special attraction for the visitors.

Haji Salimuddin, President of Bazaar Matia Mahal Traders Association, said that the association tries to do something different and unique every time during Ramadan. Salim said that LED lighting has been set up within a radius of 500 meters around the market. Besides, artificial date palms have been installed at the market to provide a Ramadan feeling for the visitors.

Visitors are thronging the Matia Mahal market in large numbers especially during Iftari timing to relish the special Mughalai flavour of the local cuisine. Besides food shops, visitors are also thronging the market to buy clothes, mehndi, grocery and jewelry.

Traders association chief, Salim said that the Matia Mahal market, which is famous for the Mughal era flavours, also offers other flavours which are prepared only during Ramzan, such as Khajal, Pelli, special fruit chaat, pale jalebi etc. Besides, many varieties of dates are on offer at the market during Ramadan.

Salim said that special security measures have been taken for the non-Muslims, who are thronging the market during the holy month of fasting.

“Delhi Police is fully cooperating in this. Private security guards have also been deployed for their security. Besides, women guards have been deployed for the safety of women visitors”.

To add more shine to the Matia Mahal market, the traders association has also organized a competition for social media influencers and the general public. Salim said that whoever makes the most beautiful video of Jama Masjid and Matia Mahal market will be rewarded by the association. The winner will be given a cash prize, award and certificate on the day of Eid, he said.

The history of Matia Mahal market dates back to 360 years, the age of the Jama Masjid itself built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. Currently, there are about 700 shops in Matia Mahal Bazaar.