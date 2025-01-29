Community-Driven Conservation: Mudh Village In Ladakh Leads The Way To Protect Migratory Birds

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: Mudh village in Eastern Ladakh has become the center of an inspiring conservation initiative led by the local Cha Tsogspa (Bird Association), a traditional village-level voluntary group. For more than 20 years, the group members have been carrying out conservation of migratory birds, particularly of two species—the Ruddy Shelduck (Cha Muru in Ladakhi) and the Bar-Headed Goose (Cha Nangpa) when they are facing increasing threats.

The high-altitude wetlands, fed by glacial streams, serve as critical breeding and feeding grounds for migratory birds. However, habitat degradation, human interference, and climate change have alarmed local residents, prompting Cha Tsogspa to take action. They regularly monitor the wetlands for two months, ensuring the birds are not disturbed during the nesting and breeding seasons.

A Community-Led Conservation Model

Nawang Chosdup, a 63-year-old resident of Mudh village and a member of the Cha Tsogspa, says their association has 12 members who, inspired by the wish of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama to conserve the Ruddy Shelduck, are making efforts to save the winged creatures.

“His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama visited Changthang in 2003 and told us about the Ruddy Shelduck. He explained that this bird, often seen in Tibet, are now found in Eastern Ladakh, particularly in Mudh. He emphasised the importance of conserving the species and assisting them during their breeding season. These birds require help for about two months, after which the parent birds can take care of the fledglings,” added Nawang Chosdup”.

A mother Ruddy Shelduck with her chicks (Padma Gyalpo)

The Cha Tsogspa was formed in 2003 and all members are between the ages of 50 and 70. “We work turn-wise, with two members on duty every day. Starting from 5:30 AM to 6:00 PM, we keep a close watch on the birds in the valley, which is located far from the village," he said. We feel happy and fortunate to have the opportunity since the last 20 years, and we are committed to helping this bird for the rest of our lives, he further added.

Besides, the villagers are making their own efforts to conserve the bar-headed geese.

Padma Gyalpo, a birder from Ladakh, says, the Ruddy Shelduck and Bar-Headed Goose are found in regions such as Ladakh, Tibet, Russia, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan. "They are mostly seen in Tibet, as the region has many lakes where they breed. During the winter months, they migrate to areas like Jammu, Delhi, South India, West Bengal, and both the east and west coasts of India. In India, they only breed in Ladakh, primarily during June, July, and August and feed on fish from lakes and grass," Gyalpo adds.

The Bar-Headed Goose, known as the world’s highest-flying bird, has even been spotted flying over the Mount Everest by expeditioners and climbers.

Bar Headed Goose (Padma Gyalpo)

The Ruddy Shelduck visits Ladakh in the summer months to breed in the high mountains, as these locations protect them from predators. A few also stay around the Puga hot springs throughout the winter. In Ladakh, they are summer visitors, and their breeding in the high-altitude mountains ensures their safety.

Gyalpo shared the story of a bird which has a religious perspective. Every year the villagers in Shey village in Leh district welcome the Greylag Geese below a shey palace holy pond.

Greylag Goose which is welcomed by the villagers of Shey every year (Padma Gyalpo)

“Every year, two to three Greylag Geese, locally known as (Cha Nangpa Khamar), come to Ladakh, specifically to Shey village. The villagers warmly welcome this bird and ensure the surroundings are kept clean for them. Before landing, the geese circle Shey Palace three times in a ritual-like manner, and then they settle at the holy pond below the palace,” adds Gyalpo.

Speaking on the community-led conservation initiative, Rigzin Dawa, Senior Programme Officer at WWF-India, says, such efforts play a crucial role in protecting local wildlife. However, he highlights the challenges such as loss of biodiversity, strained relationships with the wildlife department, and inadequate water resources for both livestock and wildlife. "Until recently, conservation efforts followed a top-down approach, often sidelining the community's involvement. Now, we are planning to shift to a bottom-up approach with the launch of the 'Reviving Trans-Himalayan Rangeland Project,' under the Darwin Initiative. The only sustainable solution lies in community-led conservation and reviving traditional ecological practices,” Dawa adds.

He also said that rapid modernization and infrastructure development are impacting the rangelands significantly. "The only solution is to focus on community-led conservation, which emphasises reviving and preserving traditional ecological knowledge," he asserts.

If traditional practices can be integrated with sustainable development, it will greatly benefit both the environment and the community, avers Dawa, adding, "We also aim to formalize these practices into a vision document to guide future efforts. Additionally, we are planning a multi-stakeholder meeting, where the most important stakeholders will be the community members themselves."

Addressing their grievances and involving them directly in the process is key to achieving sustainable outcomes, signs off Dawa.