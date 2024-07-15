Karnataka Govt Initiates Inquiry Into MUDA Land Allotment Scam Led by Retired Justice

Bengaluru: In response to the escalating controversy, the Karnataka government has taken decisive action by appointing a retired High Court Justice to lead an inquiry commission into the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The move comes amidst fervent opposition allegations, particularly targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family regarding unauthorised land allotments.

The inquiry commission, headed by retired Justice PN Desai, has been mandated to investigate claims of illegal land allotments within MUDA. The decision was announced late Sunday night, just ahead of the upcoming legislative session starting today, where the issue is expected to dominate discussions.

According to the government order, Justice Desai's commission has been tasked with completing the investigation and submitting a comprehensive report within six months. The Urban Development Department and officials from MUDA have been instructed to fully cooperate with the inquiry, providing necessary documentation and logistical support.

The controversy erupted when the opposition BJP and JD(S) parties accused Siddaramaiah's family, particularly his wife Parvathi, of benefiting from irregular land allocations through MUDA's alternative site scheme. The BJP, in particular, alleged that these allotments amounted to a scam with approximately Rs 3,000 crore, sparking protests and a public outcry in Mysuru.

In response to these allegations, Siddaramaiah denied any wrongdoing, asserting that MUDA had taken control of four acres of his wife's land without authorisation and subsequently compensated them with alternative plots. he criticised the BJP's claims as politically motivated and questioned the timing of the allegations ahead of the legislative session.