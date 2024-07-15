ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Initiates Inquiry Into MUDA Land Allotment Scam Led by Retired Justice

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

Updated : Jul 15, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

Amidst allegations of a Rs 3,000 crore scam involving MUDA's alternative site scheme, the Karnataka government has appointed retired High Court Justice PN Desai to oversee a comprehensive investigation. This move follows accusations from opposition parties claiming CM Siddaramaiah's family benefited from unauthorised land allocations.

Amidst allegations of a Rs 3000 crore scam involving MUDA's alternative site scheme, the Karnataka government has appointed retired High Court Justice PN Desai to oversee a comprehensive investigation. This move follows accusations from opposition parties claiming CM Siddaramaiah's family benefited from unauthorised land allocations.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (ANI Photo)

Bengaluru: In response to the escalating controversy, the Karnataka government has taken decisive action by appointing a retired High Court Justice to lead an inquiry commission into the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The move comes amidst fervent opposition allegations, particularly targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family regarding unauthorised land allotments.

The inquiry commission, headed by retired Justice PN Desai, has been mandated to investigate claims of illegal land allotments within MUDA. The decision was announced late Sunday night, just ahead of the upcoming legislative session starting today, where the issue is expected to dominate discussions.

According to the government order, Justice Desai's commission has been tasked with completing the investigation and submitting a comprehensive report within six months. The Urban Development Department and officials from MUDA have been instructed to fully cooperate with the inquiry, providing necessary documentation and logistical support.

The controversy erupted when the opposition BJP and JD(S) parties accused Siddaramaiah's family, particularly his wife Parvathi, of benefiting from irregular land allocations through MUDA's alternative site scheme. The BJP, in particular, alleged that these allotments amounted to a scam with approximately Rs 3,000 crore, sparking protests and a public outcry in Mysuru.

In response to these allegations, Siddaramaiah denied any wrongdoing, asserting that MUDA had taken control of four acres of his wife's land without authorisation and subsequently compensated them with alternative plots. he criticised the BJP's claims as politically motivated and questioned the timing of the allegations ahead of the legislative session.

Bengaluru: In response to the escalating controversy, the Karnataka government has taken decisive action by appointing a retired High Court Justice to lead an inquiry commission into the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The move comes amidst fervent opposition allegations, particularly targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family regarding unauthorised land allotments.

The inquiry commission, headed by retired Justice PN Desai, has been mandated to investigate claims of illegal land allotments within MUDA. The decision was announced late Sunday night, just ahead of the upcoming legislative session starting today, where the issue is expected to dominate discussions.

According to the government order, Justice Desai's commission has been tasked with completing the investigation and submitting a comprehensive report within six months. The Urban Development Department and officials from MUDA have been instructed to fully cooperate with the inquiry, providing necessary documentation and logistical support.

The controversy erupted when the opposition BJP and JD(S) parties accused Siddaramaiah's family, particularly his wife Parvathi, of benefiting from irregular land allocations through MUDA's alternative site scheme. The BJP, in particular, alleged that these allotments amounted to a scam with approximately Rs 3,000 crore, sparking protests and a public outcry in Mysuru.

In response to these allegations, Siddaramaiah denied any wrongdoing, asserting that MUDA had taken control of four acres of his wife's land without authorisation and subsequently compensated them with alternative plots. he criticised the BJP's claims as politically motivated and questioned the timing of the allegations ahead of the legislative session.

Last Updated : Jul 15, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

TAGGED:

MUDA SCAMMYSURU URBAN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITYINQUIRY COMMISSION IN MUDA SCAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why Rahul Gandhi, Sonia, Priyanka Did Not Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding? Congress Leaders Explain

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.