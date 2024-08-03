ETV Bharat / state

MUDA Scam: Karnataka CM Lambasts Governor, Says He Is Functioning As 'Puppet' Of Centre, BJP-JD(S)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, August 2 condemned the act of Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot for issuing a show-cause notice over alleged irregularities in site distribution by MUDA and denied any wrongdoing in the alleged scam.

The CM lashed out at the central government on charges of "misusing Raj Bhavan" (ANI)

Mysuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, August 2, launched a scathing attack on Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot for issuing a show-cause notice, accusing him of being manipulated by the central government and BJP-JD(S).

The notice is related to alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site distribution. Siddaramaiah termed the notice as "illegal and against the Constitution," and accused the Governor of acting as a 'puppet' of the central government and BJP-JD(S).

Siddaramaiah negated his involvement in the MUDA scam. "My role is not there. Where is my role?" he asked rhetorically.

He also lambasted the central government on charges of "misusing Raj Bhavan" and trying hard to crumble the democratically-elected government. The Karnataka government on Thursday advised the Governor to withdraw the show-cause notice.

What is the MUDA scam? The Mysuru Urban Development Authority has been alleged of gross irregularities in the allotment of residential sites to land losers as compensation. The issue gained limelight when reports of Parvathi, wife of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, received 14 residential plots in a high-end area.

MUDA, created in 1904, was initially known as the City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) and was primarily responsible for urban planning and development in Mysuru.

In 2020, MUDA implemented a 50:50 ratio system to alleviate financial concerns. According to this arrangement, MUDA is allowed to maintain half of the developed land while the original proprietors receive 50 per cent of it. This aids MUDA in making up some of the lost territory.

Although the goal of this programme was to distribute land more fairly, there have been claims of improper distributions and middlemen's involvement. Critics assert that certain individuals unjustly profited from this arrangement without appropriate oversight.

