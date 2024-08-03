ETV Bharat / state

MUDA Scam: Karnataka CM Lambasts Governor, Says He Is Functioning As 'Puppet' Of Centre, BJP-JD(S)

The CM lashed out at the central government on charges of "misusing Raj Bhavan" ( ANI )

Mysuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, August 2, launched a scathing attack on Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot for issuing a show-cause notice, accusing him of being manipulated by the central government and BJP-JD(S).

The notice is related to alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site distribution. Siddaramaiah termed the notice as "illegal and against the Constitution," and accused the Governor of acting as a 'puppet' of the central government and BJP-JD(S).

Siddaramaiah negated his involvement in the MUDA scam. "My role is not there. Where is my role?" he asked rhetorically.

He also lambasted the central government on charges of "misusing Raj Bhavan" and trying hard to crumble the democratically-elected government. The Karnataka government on Thursday advised the Governor to withdraw the show-cause notice.