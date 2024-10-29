ETV Bharat / state

MUDA Scam: ED Continues Raids In Mysuru, Bengaluru For Second Consecutive Day

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday continued its searches in connection with Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam for the second consecutive day.

The houses and offices of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's close aide Rakesh Papanna and former Zila Parishad member in the Hinkal locality of Mysuru were raided today, officials said. Also, raids were conducted on builder Jayaram’s office and residence in Mysuru. Raids were conducted at MMG Construction Company in Kuvempunagar locality and in the Srirampura locality.

Jayaram has been accused of his involvement in allotting sites in a 50:50 ratio, which has been challenged as being against the law. Jayaram had a rapport with MUDA officials and allegedly got several sites allotted to him. The agency has collected crucial information during the raids at the MUDA office recently.