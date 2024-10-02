ETV Bharat / state

MUDA Takes Back 14 Plots Of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Wife

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday booked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, 3. his wife Parvathi and others in a money laundering case linked to the MUDA land allotment case. ( ANI )

Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) on Tuesday decided to take back the 14 plots allotted to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi BM. The MUDA has also ordered to cancel the sale deed of these plots in Vijayanagar Layout 3rd and 4th stages.

MUDA commissioner A N Raghunanda said that he would begin the process now. "I will write to the sub-registrar to initiate the cancellation (of the land deed) and discuss the next steps. Once the title deeds in Parvathi’s name are cancelled, all 14 sites of various dimensions in Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages will revert to MUDA ownership,” AN Raghunandan said.

Raghunandad said that after consulting panel advocates and the legal officer, and determining that 'everything is correct', the authority reached this conjecture of taking back the plots. "So, we have ordered to take it back. We have ordered to cancel the sale deed and handed it over to the sub-registrar," he added.

After Siddaramaiah was booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, Parvathi BM announced that she would return the plots that had been given to her, claiming that her husband's honour, dignity, and peace of mind were more important to her than any high-end property, or money.