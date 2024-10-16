ETV Bharat / state

Muda Chairman K Marigowda Resigns

MUDA chairman and close aide of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mari Gowda, has submitted his resignation stating health issues.

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Muda Chairman K Marigowda Resigns
File photo of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (ANI)

Bengaluru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman K Marigowda on Wednesday resigned from the post, amid a row over irregularities in allotment of sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M.

He submitted his resignation to the Urban Development Department Secretary. "I have resigned following directions from the CM. Also, as I had health issues, I have resigned....there was no pressure on me, as I had health issues I have resigned," Marigowda told reporters here.

Responding to a question, he said, "The investigation is on, and it will continue....it will be known from the probe whether there were any irregularities."

