Muda Chairman K Marigowda Resigns

Bengaluru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman K Marigowda on Wednesday resigned from the post, amid a row over irregularities in allotment of sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M.

He submitted his resignation to the Urban Development Department Secretary. "I have resigned following directions from the CM. Also, as I had health issues, I have resigned....there was no pressure on me, as I had health issues I have resigned," Marigowda told reporters here.

Responding to a question, he said, "The investigation is on, and it will continue....it will be known from the probe whether there were any irregularities."