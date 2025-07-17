Malda: West Bengal’s Malda is set to witness the opening of the much-awaited second bridge connecting Vaishnavnagar-Farakka over the Ganga after years of delays and setbacks. The inauguration will likely take place in August, with the bridge poised to improve interstate connectivity in the region.

According to the officials of the executing company, the traffic will, however, run on two lanes only in the first phase. “The opening of the new bridge will reduce the pressure on the old bridge adjacent to the Farakka barrage. It will also improve connectivity and communication systems between North Bengal, Northeast India, and the rest of the country,” they said.

Officials said that the daily pressure of traffic on the bridge adjacent to the Farakka barrage, which was opened in 1972, was continuously increasing, making it vulnerable to damage.

The need for a second bridge to protect the old bridge arose two decades ago. After years of persuasion, the work on it finally started in 2018, but it was delayed due to multiple reasons.

Much-Awaited Bridge Over Ganga In West Bengal’s Malda Set To Open In August (ETV Bharat)

“Initially, it was decided that the bridge would be completed and opened by 2022. A construction company from South India, along with a Chinese company, started the work in collaboration, but it was stalled due to the collapse of a girder and the subsequent death of several workers and officials,” said an official.

Following the accident, the work was again stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the border tension between India and China. “The Chinese construction company withdrew from this work. After overcoming all the obstacles, an Indian company named RKEC from South India started the work alone. Finally, the work on the bridge has now reached its final stage,” the official said.

More about the bridge

The total length of this bridge, including the approach roads on both sides, is 5.468 kilometres. The bridge is 2.58 kilometres across the Ganges. There are 42 pillars for each two lanes. Four parking zones have also been created on this four-lane bridge.

The bridge is covered with modern quality concrete. The upper part of the bridge has been built using the ball-bearing method. There are lights and closed-circuit cameras throughout the bridge. This arrangement is being made for security reasons. Since Bangladesh is a few kilometres away from this bridge, the approach road has been built on both sides of the bridge.

“Now the work of painting the dividers on both sides of the bridge is going on. Some work of installing lights is left. The work is going on at a fast pace. The instructions have come to complete all the work by August,” said Israel Sheikh, civil site engineer.

Project manager Venkateshwamy Rao said that there was a plan to open two lanes on one side of this new bridge by the end of August. “The work on those two lanes is almost complete. Only some painting and lighting work is left. Hopefully, that work will be completed within two months. Once the work is completed, the new bridge will be officially opened without delay,” he said.