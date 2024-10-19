ETV Bharat / state

Mubarak Gul Sworn in as Pro-Tem Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

As a pro-tem speaker, Gul is tasked with administering the oath to newly elected members of the assembly on October 21 at 2 PM.

Srinagar: Senior National Conference leader Mubarak Gul was sworn in as the pro-tem speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Saturday, following a ceremony administered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan.

During the ceremony, Gul took the oath of office in the presence of notable dignitaries, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, and several cabinet ministers, such as Sakina Yatoo, Javed Dar, Javed Rana, and Satish Sharma. Also present were Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Adviser to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani.

The appointment of Gul was announced on Friday. As a pro-tem speaker, he is tasked with administering the oath to newly elected members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on October 21 at 2 PM.

Gul, re-elected from the Eidgah constituency, has an extensive political background, having previously served as the Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from 2013 to 2015. He also held the position of advisor to Omar Abdullah during Abdullah's first term as chief minister.

His political journey began in 1976 as a councillor, and he has been elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly multiple times, first winning in 1983 and subsequently in 1996, 2002, 2008, and 2014.

