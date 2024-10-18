ETV Bharat / state

Mubarak Gul Appointed Pro-tem Speaker of Jammu Kashmir Assembly

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday appointed senior National Conference leader Mubarak Gul and MLA Eidgah as the pro-tem speaker of the newly elected Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Gul, who secured victory from the Eidgah constituency, will administer the oath to lawmakers once the proceedings of the House begin.

According to an official order from the LG, Gul will oversee the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for October 21 at 2 PM in the assembly.

"I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, appoint Mubarak Gul as pro-tem speaker," the order stated.