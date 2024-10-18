Mubarak Gul Appointed Pro-tem Speaker of Jammu Kashmir Assembly

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday appointed senior National Conference leader Mubarak Gul and MLA Eidgah as the pro-tem speaker of the newly elected Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.
Gul, who secured victory from the Eidgah constituency, will administer the oath to lawmakers once the proceedings of the House begin.
According to an official order from the LG, Gul will oversee the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for October 21 at 2 PM in the assembly.
"I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, appoint Mubarak Gul as pro-tem speaker," the order stated.
He will serve as speaker until a permanent election is conducted.
Gul, who was re-elected to the Legislative Assembly from the Eidgah constituency, has an extensive political career that includes significant roles such as serving as the speaker of the assembly in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2013 to 2015. He also served as an advisor to Omar Abdullah during his first tenure as the chief minister.
Gul’s political journey began in 1976 as a councillor, and he has been elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on multiple occasions: first in 1983, and subsequently in 1996, 2002, 2008, and 2014.